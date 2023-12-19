CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are asking for the public’s help with identifying three suspects involved in an attempted home burglary and theft of a firearm.

On Dec. 16, at 12:00 a.m., three suspects approached a residence within the 300 block of Adams Avenue in Jackson Township. A male tried to enter the residence through the front door but was unsuccessful. The two other suspects entered a vehicle that was nearby and stole a 7mm rifle from inside.

Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.