PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The United States Marshals Service has reported that they’ve recovered a Ford F-150 allegedly stolen by an escaped Blair County inmate.

Isaiah Tilghman, 33, escaped from the Blair County Prison on Sunday, Dec. 3. Following his escape, he allegedly stole a red Ford F-150 from the Logan Township area. The original license plate from this vehicle were recovered in Philadelphia three days later.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia, the truck was found on Friday in the 2600 block of South Front Street in Philadelphia, now bearing a stolen tag from Port Richmond.

Anyone with information about Tilghman can contact the U.S. Marshals Service online or by calling 1-866-865-8477