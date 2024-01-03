CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two men from Centre Hall are accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Raymond Warner, 44, of Centre Hall. Photo courtesy of Centre County Prison.

Raymond Leroy Warner, 44, is facing felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt of rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person less than 16.

Raymond Edward Walker, 19, is facing misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person less than 16 and indecent exposure.

These charges stem from separate incidents that took place back in March 2023.

On March 22, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home in Centre Hall after receiving a report that Warner was allegedly attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. The victim would later tell police in an interview that Walker had also exposed himself in front of her.

According to the complaint, the girl messaged the caller saying that Warner was attempting to have sex with her and she was too drunk to fight back.

When police arrived, the girl and another juvenile were removed from the home. The victim was found to have a blood alcohol content of .05%. She relayed to police that she received the alcohol from Warner, according to the complaint.

During a forensic Interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center for Centre County, the child said she had gone to Warner to talk to him after Walker allegedly exposed himself to her earlier in the day.

The girl also told investigators that Warner made inappropriate comments to her before following her into a bedroom in the home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Walker has been released from custody on $1,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

Warner has been denied bail for reasons of public safety, according to the court. He is also scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17.