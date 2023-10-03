CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found at a home in Cambria Township on Tuesday afternoon.

A little after 2 p.m. police responded to an apparent murder-suicide at the 500 block of 5th street, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a release. The two individuals were discovered on the front porch of their residence.

The DA assures the community that there is no danger to the public and the firearm believed to have been used was recovered from the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

The names will be released by the Cambria County Coroner’s Office after notification of next of kin.