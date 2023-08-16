BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two people from Bedford County are facing charges for the death of a two-month-old baby boy.

Jayleigh Long, 21, and Shannon Kinser, 30, both of Riddlesburg are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford. Officers were called to a home on Paris Road in Broad Township on July 9 for a report of an unresponsive infant.

The baby was declared dead at the scene and an autopsy showed that he had passed from methamphetamine toxicity, according to a police report. Long and Kinser were taken into custody after interviews and investigations were conducted.

Both are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of children and other various drug charges. Long and Kinser are both in Bedford County Prison after being unable to post their $800,000 monetary bails.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both have preliminary hearings set for Wednesday, Aug, 30.