ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two Elk County residents are facing felony drug and conspiracy charges after they were found to have drugs in their vehicle, according to police.

Matthew Dunshie, 33, of Force, and Erin Pruett, 28, of Kane, have both been charged for manufacturing, delivering or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs as well as charges relating to the possession and use of illicit substances. Dunshie is also facing related conspiracy charges, DUI charges and a charge for possession of marijuana.

On Aug. 16, just before 8 p.m., a state trooper responded to a call of an SUV parked along the intersection of Brown Road and Raven Run Road in Fox Township in which the driver appeared to be passed out at the wheel, according to the complainant.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw the driver and a passenger to be awake, but, according to the police report, both became increasingly nervous and attempted to divert his attention away from the vehicle towards the side of the road, saying that they saw an animal.

According to the trooper, suspected marijuana and butane torches could be seen in the vehicle. The officer also said he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Upon the arrival of a second officer, both Dunshie and Pruett were identified and officers confirmed that Pruett, who had initially lied about her identity, was wanted on several warrants in Elk County for failure to appear in court.

The troopers asked both Dunshie and Pruett to exit the vehicle and requested permission to search them. Dunshie agreed and, according to the criminal complaint, troopers recovered several butane torches and a glass pipe from his person. Dunshie allegedly admitted that the pipe was used for smoking meth, adding that he had done so earlier that night. Officers then asked to search the vehicle, to which Dunshie refused. Officers obtained a warrant to do so the following day.

According to the officer’s affidavit, upon searching the car, he recovered 24 smoking devices, two digital scales, two cell phones, numerous empty glassine baggies, and approximately 10 grams of suspected meth and 10 grams of suspected marijuana, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Pruett is being held at the Elk County Prison, with bail set at $5,000. Dunshie is also being held at the Elk County Prison, with bail set at $7,500. Both are scheduled for formal arraignment on Feb. 5.