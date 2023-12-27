JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pennsylvania residents have been sentenced in federal court for their convictions for violating federal narcotics and firearms laws related to a nine-month investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Kristy Lepionka, 40, of Reynoldsville was sentenced to over 5 years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Danielle Gillam, 44, of Blandburg was sentenced to over 2 years in prison and two years of supervised release. United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand imposed the sentence.

According to information presented to the court, Lepionka received parcels that were shipped from California to the Western District of Pennsylvania containing a total of between 5 kilograms and 15 kilograms of methamphetamine. Investigators searched Lepionka’s residence in August of 2021.

During the search, investigators seized a small amount of methamphetamine and a gun, which Lepionka is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction.

According to the release, Gillam was a narcotics distributor who obtained between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from Derek Hillebrand, the leader of the drug trafficking organization, which Gillam then redistributed.

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty prosecuted these cases on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Olshan commended the following organizations for leading to the successful prosecution of Lepionka and Gillam: