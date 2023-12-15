BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were sentenced Friday for their part in a 2020 double homicide.

According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, Isiah Payne, 35, received life without the possibility of parole. Payne pleaded guilty in November to all counts except charges for a 2019 drug delivery.

Onya Lewis, 34, will spend 30 to 60 years in state prison. In November, she also pleaded guilty to all counts, including third-degree murder, which was originally a second-degree murder charge.

Isiah Payne and Onya Lewis.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The duo took part in the shooting and killing of 52-year-old Natalie Washington and 28-year-old Mikal Jackson-Stevenson in May 2020.

Police said Payne shot them both before robbing them of drugs and money. Following the shooting the two went to Philadelphia and eventually Georgia. They were eventually arrested in Delaware.