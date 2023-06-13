BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Tyrone woman is facing DUI charges after police said they pulled her over after she allegedly fell over multiple times and fell into a ditch.

Jennifer Leister, 51, was arrested on Friday, April 21 after police were called to Grazierville Road for a report of a woman on a bike who had fallen several times while riding. Several calls were made to the police department and they described a woman straying all over the road on a bicycle, falling onto the middle of the roadway, and in one instance she had even fallen into a ditch, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report out of Hollidaysburg.

Officers arrived to find Leister on an electric bicycle and noted that she smelled strongly of alcohol, had blood shot glassy eyes and had thick slurred speech, according to the criminal complaint. She allegedly told police, “here’s the deal I kind of fell over.”

She told officers that she was headed to see a friend in Altoona and when asked if she was drinking she allegedly said “Not a lot, just a little.” Officers requested that she get off the bike, but she was uncooperative, according to the criminal complaint.

Leister then allegedly refused to do any Standard Field Sobriety Testing and was instead taken to a hospital for a blood draw. According to the official documents, Leister Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was 0.247.

Leister was facing misdemeanor charges of DUI with a BAC of .16%, DUI and unsafe driving and a summary charge of careless driving.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, July 18.