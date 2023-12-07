ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Security cameras caught a burglar in Altoona dive head first through a glass door at Cartridges Galore in Altoona.

The footage, posted by the Altoona Police Department (APD), shows a man entering the store on Valley View Blvd. through the front door by smashing the glass head first.

APD said the man stole a PlayStation 5, XBOX, and multiple controllers.

Anyone with information or who can identify the person in the video above is asked to call Altoona police at 814-949-2490.

While there was no date given of when it happened, APD said the date on the video is inaccurate and it happened more recently.