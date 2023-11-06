ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wanted man was found at a Sheetz in Altoona and assaulted the arresting officer, police reported.

Jeffrey Karl Burgmeier III (Blair County Prison)

Altoona police said they were alerted about 35-year-old Jeffrey Karl Burgmeier III being at the Sheetz on Chestnut Ave. near the Altoona Hospital. The criminal complaint shows he had active warrants in Blair County.

According to the complaint, Burgmeier was seen leaving the store Friday, Nov. 3, just after 11 p.m. and trying to conceal his face with the hood of his sweater at the intersection. When police turned on their lights, they said Burgmeier ran towards the 7th Street bridge. Police followed and were able to tackle him in the grass.

Burgmeier then allegedly resisted and started hitting the officer with open-palm strikes to the face, head and neck, the complaint reads.

Burgmeier was ultimately taken into custody and found to have four needles, a metallic spoon, and a piece of burnt foil on him. Police noted he has no physical address.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He now faces charges of aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000.