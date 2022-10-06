ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Halloween lovers worldwide stop in to see the Castle Halloween Museum on Broad Street in Altoona. When there, they can see artifacts that help tell the origins of the holiday, and receive a tour from a Halloween expert.

Pamela Apkarian-Russell has been collecting artifacts for over 50 years. She has been sharing the collection with researchers and those who have their own spooky season interests for more than 20 years now.

“Every one of my tours is completely different,” Apkarian-Russell said. “Depending on the age of children, if they’re collectors, whether they’re from out of the country. Some of them have their specific interests that they are very interested in.”

Apkarian-Russell has had visitors from as far away as New Zealand and Japan. No matter what they travel to see, she tries to give everyone a unique experience.

“The research and the books that I’ve written started about forty years ago,” Apkarian-Russell explained. “The museum came out of the fact that so many people around the country and all over the world wanted to come and see.”

Visitors can see pieces from the Salem Witch Trials, a seemingly endless collection of Jack O’Laterns or an entire room that is “The Nightmare Before Christmas” themed. For Apkarian-Russell, her favorite part about the history of Halloween is how different cultures have contributed to it to make it what we know today.

“The Hessians bring in the talking trees of the black forest. The Dutch bring in the headless horseman. The Italians bring in Befana. The day of the dead through all of the Hispanic, Mexican and South American ethnic groups coming in.”

Apkarian-Russell said she plans to keep giving tours as long as possible but just asks that guests make an appointment prior to their visit, so that she can focus on teaching one group at a time.