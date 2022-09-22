CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg celebrates the beginning of fall every year with their annual PotatoFest. This year, their 31st celebration will be on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Streets downtown close off for the event which will be filled with artisans, vendors and live music. Danea Koss, the community development director for the Ebensburg Borough, said they expect a big turnout this year as they had last year. 2021 was their first celebration back after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We filled almost all of our spots last year after having to take the year before off,” Koss said. “We have more vendors this year than last year. We have about 310 spaces mapped out for vendors.”

Cambria County is the second largest supplier of potatoes in the state and Koss said she loves seeing the tradition of PotatoFest live on every year.

“It kind of just started as a sidewalk sale for our local merchants downtown. It has really just grown into this huge regional fall festival and we are really proud of that.”

On Saturday there will be free parking and shuttles from Lake Rowena, Penn Highlands Community College and the fairgrounds to help make it easier for people to attend the event.