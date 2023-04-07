EARTH (WTAJ) — While most wouldn’t pair athletes and sports in the same category as keeping our planet green, you might want to think again.

Below are a few of the ways major sports organizations and athletes across the globe have helped our planet, from donating clothing to going solar and limiting waste.

After a championship, where does the losing team’s apparel end up?

Every year, the NFL and MLB prepare to have winners’ attire ready for both teams. Take for example in February when the Kansas City Chiefs claimed the Super Bowl LVII championship over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were immediately seen wearing shirts and hats regarding their victory with online sales opened for the purchase of the attire.

So what happens to the apparel created for the losing team? The NFL’s partner Good360 takes care of donating it!

Good360 works closely with international NGOs (non-governmental organizations) to make sure the clothing goes to communities in need throughout Europe, Africa or Asia. That way nothing goes to waste.

Global sports events like the Super Bowl and Major League Baseball’s World Series, offer a “high-profile opportunity” to focus on sustainability.

Powering stadiums with solar

Some sports organizations have also started going solar. In a report completed by SEIA, over 40 teams have installed solar panels on their stadiums, and training facilities or purchased solar power for off-site locations.

The NBA currently holds the largest solar total across the four major sports leagues, however, all four leagues have stadiums and arenas installed with solar power.

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA is currently the largest in the country among solar-energized stadiums, using an 8.6-megawatt system. The center, which is home to the Sacramento Kings, uses a mix of on-site and off-site solar capacity. It generates more electricity than all the solar capacity installed at every MLB, NHL and WNBA facility combined and is the world’s first arena to be 100% solar powered, 365 days a year, according to SEIA.

Here in Pennsylvania, the Eagle’s stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, ranks second in the country. In 2013, 11,000 solar panels were installed and the 4-megawatt system is the largest in the NFL. The system is able to cover a third of the stadium’s energy needs annually, making it powerful enough for all of the Eagle’s home games each year.

How athletes are getting involved

In 2017, linebacker Derrick Morgan, who played for the Tennesse Titans, swapped his steak for sweet potatoes and went vegan, according to the Independent. Ahead of training camp that season, Derrick’s wife, Charity, who is a trained chef, had been researching and making meals for her husband and his teammates.

At least 10 of Derrick’s teammates, with the help of Charity, went vegan too. She even posted a photo on her Instagram of the meal prepping she’d done for his teammates.

While switching might not be for everyone, according to the Human League, going vegan can help

Former NHL player Andrew Ference ended his playing career in 2016 and he immediately found his next passion, the environment. Ference, was instrumental in getting NHL Green started, according to their website.

His love for the environment dates back to the early 2000s when he started recycling and composting in his house. In 2007, he started applying it to his job as he followed carbon-neutral practices to help counterbalance emissions that his teammates and the league made during their travels.

That eventually led to the NHL’s creation of Green Week, which has continued to spread further to partners, fans, viewers and consumers. The program has even evolved into Green Month. For more information about Green Month, visit their website.

Ference isn’t the only athlete making a difference though, Hannah Mills, the most successful woman in Olympic sailing history, has also taken to helping the environment in her retirement.

She, like Ference, started before she ended her career when she launched the Big Plastic Pledge campaign with the support of the International Olympic Committee. The campaign looks to raise awareness about plastic pollution and encourage athletes and fans to stop using single-use plastics.

After winning a gold medal in Tokyo in 2020, Mills led a group of over 50 athletes, including Olympians and Paralympians, in addressing the COP26 global climate summit on video asking world leaders to do more.

Most recently Mills, alongside former team GB rower Melissa Wilson, launched Athletes for the World to be an “advocate for change” in global issues including climate education and awareness.

To read more about Olympians making a difference, click here.

Are you an athlete looking to get involved? The Athletes for the Earth campaign highlights how athletics have and can join in and use their voice and platform to address issues affecting our planet. For more information, click here.