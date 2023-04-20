EARTH (WTAJ) – Outside of being able to fly and having names that start with the letter B, it may not seem like bees, birds and bats have many things in common. However, there are a few similarities between the three that serve important purposes for the ecosystem.

In various parts of the world, these animals are considered to be pollinators that move pollen from one flower to another to allow fertilization. They help plants grow and bloom, making a pollinator’s job important in ecosystems.

Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world, almost 80% require pollination by animals, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

In order to promote pollination in your garden, consider adding these specific animal boxes.

Bee Box

Of all the pollinators, a bee is likely the first that comes to mind. In Pennsylvania, there are over 400 species of native bees, according to Edge of the Woods Nursery. Some of the most common in the Keystone State include the bumble bee, sweat bee, mason bee and carpenter bee. You may also think of a honey bee, but this is actually an invasive species.

Honey bees were introduced to the United States in 1622 and become “naturalized” over time, according to Audubon Rockies. Whilst they are technically an invasive species, they contribute to pollinating crops and flowers, which is a very vital task.

Bees like most humans have very different standards for their homes and depending on what type of bee box you build will determine what bee makes it a home. Take mason bees for example, they prefer to nest in cavities. So their bee boxes may be shaped as large wooden boxes with lots of holes drilled into them. Before you throw a random wooden box in your yard make sure you do the research on what type of bee you want and what type of home they require.

Here are some examples!

Mason bee: How to build a mason bee box

Bumble bee: How to make a bumble bee house

Nesting Box

Although there are many types of birds in Pennsylvania, only the hummingbird is considered a pollinator. PA has three species of hummingbirds, according to the Beauty of Birds. Pollen that sticks to a hummingbird’s feathers and the bill gets carried to the next flower it visits.

As for other birds, they still provide service by seed dispersal and keeping insect populations in check. Adding a bird box to your garden could greatly help a native specie.

Some birds hide in dense foliage and others nest in natural cavities. However, in recent years an increase in development and the removal of damaged and dead trees has left many cavity-nesting birds with fewer places to nest, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Therefore, placing a bird box in your garden could help certain species of birds and it may also allow you to enjoy the opportunity to see a flying friend closer than usual.

You can learn more about building a nesting box here.

Bat Box

While bats in other countries are pollinators the ones that live here are not, but they still have an incredible role to play in many ecosystems. In Pennsylvania, there are nine species of bats. They include the little brown bat, the northern long-eared bat, the Indiana bat, the small-footed bat, the silver-haired bat, the tri-colored bat, the big brown bat, the hoary bat and the red bat. You can learn more about each one here.

Bats feed on numerous species of insects, many of which are considered pests, like mosquitos, according to the Edge of the Woods Nursery. The little brown bat can eat over 1,000,000 insects a year. You can encourage bats to nest close to your garden by planting night-blooming plants, that attract moths and other insects. You can also do this by building a bat box!

You can also learn how to build a bat box here.

Remember as the season gets warmer and flowers will soon start to bloom, consider being a friend to wildlife!