CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Clear Water Conservancy in State College celebrated Earth Day with its annual watershed cleanup day, as volunteers spread out across the county on Saturday.

For the 27th year, volunteers took to the ditches and streams around the county to collect and throw out trash that threatens the area watershed. Organizers said they had the most volunteers ever and almost covered every municipality in the county.

“We have a lot of people, partners in the community, and today we have more than 500 volunteers out all across Centre County,” Maggie Anderson of Clear Water Conservancy said. “53 different sites, picking up trash along the roadside that might otherwise make its way into our rivers and streams.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anderson said that they hope to continue and grow the event, as well as inspire more people to treat every day like Earth Day.