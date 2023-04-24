EARTH (WTAJ) — Even though Earth Day 2023 has come and gone, there are still everyday things that you can do to help our environment. One of those things is recycling.

Here are 5 tips to follow that you may not know.

LEAVE SMALL ITEMS OUT OF THE RECYCLING BIN

While the most common items like soda cans and water bottles can be recycled, there are a lot of things that shouldn’t. A quick way to judge is with a credit card, and no, this isn’t going to cost you anything.

According to Republic Services, you don’t want to recycle anything smaller than a credit card. Small items like bottle caps, shredded pieces of paper, can tabs and more tiny objects can actually cause issues to recycle machines. These items are so small that they can get stuck in the processing machine, slowing down the recycling process. So when in doubt, grab your card and if it’s smaller, you can throw it in the trash.

CLEAN BEFORE YOU RECYCLE

When you recycle, you should make sure items are empty, clean and dry, but why? According to Republic Service, if you don’t follow this process, dirty items could contaminate others in the collection truck or at the processing center.

Think about hand-me-down clothing. Passing clothes onto someone else is a form of recycling, but you would wash those first. This concept is the same to ensure clean materials are processed.

It’s also okay if a little bit of water is still in the container. It will usually evaporate before the recyclables get picked up.

PICK UP TRASH, EVEN IF IT ISN’T YOURS

Why is it important to worry about trash left behind by someone else? Well, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recycling leads to environmental, economic and community benefits.

For the environment, recycling:

Reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills and incinerators.

Conserves natural resources such as timber, water and minerals.

Prevents pollution and reduces greenhouse gases by reducing the need to mine and process new raw materials.

For the economy, recycling:

Increases economic security by tapping a domestic source of materials.

Saves energy.

For communities, recycling:

Supports American manufacturing and conserves valuable resources.

Helps create jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries in the United States.

RECYCLE CANS

Approximately 45 billion cans are recycled each year in the United States, according to Robert Budway, president of the CMI.

So what does this mean? When aluminum cans are recycled, approximately 95% of the energy required to make the same amount of aluminum from its original source is saved, according to Stanford University. One ton of recycled aluminum saves 14,000-kilowatt hours (Kwh) of energy and 40 barrels of oil.

ELECTRONIC RECYCLING

What happens to that old TV that doesn’t work or a DVD player that you don’t use anymore?

Recycling electronics helps reduce pollution put in the air when generating new products. This also reduces the need to produce new products, according to the EPA.

Here in Pennsylvania, the Covered Device Recycling Act (CDRA) became law in 2010, requiring manufacturers to provide recycling programs for desktop computers, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mouses, television and other accessories sold to consumers in Pennsylvania.

So why is recycling electronics important?

Another great thing about recycling them is where the device could go. Your old computer could be refurbished and later used in schools, for a nonprofit organization or a low-income family that otherwise couldn’t afford the device.

Apple is one of the biggest companies when it comes to recycling its old products. In 2021, Apple said nearly 20% of all materials used in their products were recycled, their highest-ever. Earlier this month Apple announced that by 2025 they will use 100% recycled cobalt in all of their batteries. To learn more about Apple’s recycling initiatives, visit their website.

Need a place to take your old electronics? Best Buy will accept TVs, cell phones, appliances and more for free. You can even send them through the mail! Visit Best Buy’s website for more on their free electronic recycling program.

