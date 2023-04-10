EARTH (WTAJ) – We use a lot of things every day and to be frank, maybe it is too much.

The average American family uses more than 300 gallons of water per day, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Around 20% of that comes from showering and 19% comes from using a faucet.

In 2021, the average annual consumption of electricity per U.S. customer was 10,632 kilowatt-hours, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. A kilowatt is equal to a power consumption of 1000 watts for 1 hour. So, if you switched on a 100-watt light bulb, it would take 10 hours to rack up 1 kWh of energy. Using electricity more efficiently reduces both the amount of fuel needed to produce electricity and the number of greenhouse gases and other pollution.

Here are a few tips on how you can conserve water and energy.

Turn off the tap

Think about what you’re doing when you use a faucet. If you’re brushing your teeth, think “Do I need the water on at this moment?” Make sure that you’re not running water when you don’t need it. This also applies when you’re washing your hands. After rinsing and applying soap turn off the tap and save some water!

It’s also important to use best practices when washing dishes. The best way to conserve the amount of water you use is to fill your sink with soap and water and then turn off the faucet while you clean. Don’t let it continuously drain.

Remember what your parents said: “Close that door!”

Whether they were talking about the front door or the refrigerator door, parents made sure you knew that you were wasting money by leaving doors open. It’s important to remember that when you’re going in and out, leaving doors open could be using a lot of energy from your heating and cooling systems.

Make sure to shut doors and windows correctly after you open them, especially as we head into the warmer months. Try to take everything you need outside on the first trip and don’t run the air conditioner if you’re going to open up your windows.

The same goes for the fridge and freezer. Think about what you want before you open up the doors.

Why is every light in the home on?

This was another nagging tactic that you probably heard when you were growing up. Well, guess what? It’s true! You’re wasting electricity and money when you do this.

Turns lights on in the room that you’re in and make sure to turn them on when you leave. Whether you’re leaving for work or to hang out with your friends, if you’re not at home then the lights don’t need to be on.

Pay attention to how you regulate

Tagging onto that last point, if it’s the middle of the day then think about other sources of light. Remember that big lightbulb in the sky? Use the sun to your advantage during the daytime.

When you want to heat your home open up the curtains and let the sun’s rays do the work for you. If want it to be cool, then utilize blackout curtains or something similar to block the sun as much as possible. As the seasons change, so should your tactics.

Let it hang dry

Another way to save electricity may change the way you do your laundry. If you’ve got space to hang your clothes then try to do that as much as possible.

Things like t-shirts, socks and leggings are all examples of clothes that dry quite quickly if you hang them up to dry, especially on a warm sunny day. So the next time your clothes have piled up use a rack to lay some clothes out and cut down on the number of times you use a dryer.

Also, make sure to check and clean the filters on those machines regularly. If you keep that filter clean it will also cut down on the amount of time needed to dry or clean your clothes.

