You may have seen them before and wondered what they do. Rain barrels are typically 50 – 80 gallon barrels that sit underneath a downspout.

They collect rainwater and serve a great purpose for the environment.

Rain barrels harvest water that would be wasted down storm drains or flooding into your basement, saving you money and conserving this precious resource.

Collect and Conserve

The barrels usually sit beneath spouts and collect water when it rains. The rainwater is contaminated, as it usually comes into contact with chemicals, leaf litter and bird droppings, according to Justin Mansberger, Master Watershed Steward coordinator and extension educator at Penn State.

While rain barrel water shouldn’t be consumed, it can be used for plants and lawn care. The average American family uses 300 gallons of water per day, and 30% of that is dedicated to outdoor uses, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Using a rain barrel can help cut down on that usage while keeping your lawn and inedible plants healthy.

Not just for your lawn

Water that a rain barrel collects has many uses and it’s not all just about lawn care. You can use the water to wash your cars and clean your equipment.

When the sun starts to shine many people make their way outside to take care of home projects and wash their vehicles while the weather is nice. So, next time you break out the sponges and wax don’t turn on the hose. Instead, get a bucket and head to the barrel!

For all our farmers out there a rain barrel is a great place to wash off your boots. Most rain barrels have a spigot, so again instead of heading to the hose, think about the alternatives.

Make your own rain barrel

Design and parts of a rain barrel:

50 – 80 gallon barrel with hole at the top

Sealed Lid with screen (usually consists of a screen to keep out bugs/mosquitos)

Spigot or faucet (bottom of the barrel)

Overflow outlet

OPTIONAL: Garden hose to connect to spigot or faucet

Platform for barrel to sit on (Increases pressure)

You can learn how to make a rain barrel here.

It’s important to note that rain barrels can be easily damaged during the winter. You can learn more about weatherizing your rain barrel here.