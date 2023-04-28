PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for some inspiration for your summer garden or other planting projects, consider growing native species from right here in Pa.

Many native plants can also be used to create a pollinator garden and help different species of butterflies and bees.

Native plants include ferns, grasses, wildflowers, trees, shrubs and more. There are roughly 2,100 native plants in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DNCR).

Native plants offer many advantages, according to the DCNR Including:

Well adapted to local climate and conditions

Provide seeds and insects for multiple species of birds

Provide a food source for local pollinators

Generally low maintenance

Helping to maintain native biodiversity

Non-native plants tend to support fewer species of caterpillars and 90% of birds raise their young on caterpillars, according to Stauffers.

Native options that may make a great addition to your garden

Trees:

Red maple

Eastern white

Sweetbay magnolia

River birch

Shrubs:

Witch alder

Mountain laurel

Virginia sweetspire

Lowbush blueberries

Perennials

Bee balm

Mountain mint

Butterfly milkweek

Queen of the Prairie

Every garden is different and a multitude of factors have to be considered when picking plants. You can find more information about the above native plants here.

You can also find a more extensive list of native plants categorized to their requirements on the DNCR website.

Pollinator Gardens

There are hundreds of pollinators that live in Pennsylvania. From bees to birds, these creatures help pollinate crops and give you the beautiful flowers that you admire during the spring and summer.

There are at least 437 species of bees in Pennsylvania, according to Penn State researchers. Many native bees and butterflies are declining due to the decline of pollinator plants they need to survive, according to the U.S. Forest Service. To help combat declining pollinator plants, you may want to consider planting some in your garden or create a space dedicated to them.

Planning your garden

Like most people plants may thrive in different locations compared to others. Another thing to take into account is what your pollinators prefer. Most butterflies prefer to bask in the sun, and similarly, their favorite plants are often found in full or partial sun, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

You’ll also need to identify the type of soil you have and what will work well for that area. You may also have to choose between planting a seed or plant, this mostly depends on the timeline you have.

You can find more information about what you’ll need to plant a pollinator garden here.

Here are some good pollinator plants for Pennsylvania, according to Gardenia:

Butterfly weed

Purple coneflower

Wild Lupine

Wingstem

Seaside goldenrod

You can find more options here.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Earth Month may only be celebrated in April, but it’s important to recognize your actions for the planet’s health. Learn more about how you can help here.