EARTH (WTAJ) – When you’re out in nature it’s important to remember the idea of leaving no trace. This doesn’t just mean picking up your trash.

Whether you’re hiking, camping, fishing or just going for a walk remember to minimize the impact you have on the environment. According to Leave No Trace, an organization whose mission is to ensure a sustainable future, you should always leave what you find when you’re out in nature.

This means no digging trenches when you camp, no constructing lean-tos and no building additional fireplaces. They also promote the idea of returning items you use to the places you find them.

Another aspect of leaving no trace is to avoid damaging plants and trees. You’ve seen them in every cliché romance movie and probably on your own journeys, but carving things into trees should never be done.

A tree’s bark is similar to that of a human’s skin. When you scratch it you open the tree up for a possible infection. Depending on how deep you cut it could disrupt the cells that are responsible for transporting important nutrients. According to a report done by the U.S. Forest Service, in 2018 over 6,000,000 acres of tree deaths were caused by insects and diseases. So, it’s important to make sure you’re not damaging trees and leaving them susceptible. Learn more about the damage carving trees does here.

Make sure to follow the path! Trails are often essential and already there for you to travel on. Pennsylvania is home to around 3,000 species of plants, according to the PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. 349 of those species are considered rare, threatened or endangered.

Going off-path often means destroying the plants and insects that are there already. Destroying these can negatively impact the animals that live in that ecosystem. Walking off the path might mean you step on a butterfly weed that’s getting ready to bloom for spring. Stepping on it might kill it and then the animals, like bumble bees, that need that flower have to find an alternative source of food.

There are plenty of paths to choose from, so don’t go out into nature with the intention of making your own.

Nature itself is beautiful and it can be tempting to take what you find, but remember, that object is already serving a purpose. You may think “What are a few flowers?”, but if everyone did then there would be no flowers. Instead of taking a flower, take a photo of the things you see or even get creative by drawing the nature around you.

Another popular thing to do while exploring is rock stacking, however, this is another problem. Rocks are used by insects and animals as parts of their shelter. When you remove them you’re taking them away from the creatures that need them. You can learn more about how rock stacking disturbs nature here.

Similar to walking off the path, rock stacking may also detrimentally affect the ecosystem it was resting in. Many creatures lay eggs under rocks and several others make their homes there. If you were to take a rock out of the water then you may expose the eggs that were under it to predators or alternate the flow of the water around it. The same goes for rocks on dry land, many crawling creatures, like worms and beetles, live in those damp environments. Picking up one rock can displace a lot of little creatures.

Being out in nature is wonderful. Taking a walk, going bird watching, or even just going out to get inspiration for a new art piece are fun things to do, but be mindful of how you leave your impact. Make it a great one!