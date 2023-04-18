EARTH (WTAJ) — April 22, 2023, marks the 53rd Earth Day, so how did the annual holiday come to exist?

Prior to 1970, there was no United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), no Clear Air or Clean Water Acts. According to the EPA, that meant factories could release toxic black smoke clouds into the air or dump potentially toxic waste into nearby water streams.

In the spring of 1970, Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to showcase this issue nationally. After millions of Americans across the country spoke out and demonstrated in favor of the holiday, Congress authorized the creation of the EPA to tackle environmental issues.

So where did the idea come from? In January 1969, Nelson saw the ravages of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, which added to his concerns for the environment. According to EarthDay, Nelson was inspired by the student anti-war movement and decided to go after the same movement group and gain some of the energy from that anti-war movement.

Alongside co-chair, Pete McCloskey, the two held a teach-in on April 22, just between Spring Break and final exams.

This eventually led to the demonstration in the streets, and over 20 million Americans, which at the time was 10% of the United State’s population.

10 years later, Nelson wrote a journal showing what had changed since the Inauguration of Earth Day which included the additions of:

Clean Air Act

Water Quality Improvement Act

Water Pollution and Control Act amendments

Resource Recovery Act

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act

Toxic Substances Control Act

Occupational Saftey and Health Act

Federal Environmental Pesticide Control Act

Endangered Species Act

Safe Drinking Water Act

Federal Land Policy and Management Act

Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act

National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)

Nelson went on to praise NEPA and said it might be the most important act created, according to his 10th annual report.

“In some ways, NEPA may turn out to be the most influential of our environmental laws for it not only sets forth our basic national goals for environmental protection, but it also tells us that essential to achieving them is foresight,” Nelson said.

This was just the beginning though, 20 years after its start, Earth Day went global. 200 million humans across 141 countries demonstrated across the world in support of lifting environmental issues to a global stage.

Just two years later, President Bill Clinton awarded Nelson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor given to civilians in the United States, for his role as Earth Day founder, according to EarthDay.

In today’s age, Earth Day is seen as the largest secular observance in the world, according to EarthDay. More than a billion people participate by taking action to create global, national and local change.

In recent years, an increasing urgency has called on lawmakers to make changes due to rising global temperatures, climate change and emissions issues.