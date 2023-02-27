CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Dennis Biancuzzo has announced that he will be running for Clearfield County Commissioner.

Biancuzzo was awarded the Pennsylvania Crime Prevention Citizen of the Year Award in 2011, and while he was in North Carolina, he won the 2022 Lightkeepers Award of Volunteerism and the 2022 Award of Excellence for Outstanding Community Advocacy and Humanitarianism.

If he won commissioner, Biancuzzo, being a lifelong resident of Clearfield County, said he would work on living conditions in the county, because he knows what it’s like trying to get by paycheck to paycheck.

“I know what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck,” Biancuzzo said. “I have been willing to work hard for everything I have and I think the people of Clearfield county share that trait. I want to work to build the county into the best area for the residents who live and visit here. I want to work hard for each taxpayer and give them the best effort to live, play and love Clearfield County.”

Drug addiction and job quality are two other problems Biancuzzo plans to address if he were to win commissioner.

“The issue of addiction has wreaked havoc on our county and the residents who live here,” Biancuzzo said. “We need to address addiction from a medical and mental health standpoint, and law enforcement needs to be equipped with the best tools possible to achieve their goals.

After graduating from Clearfield Area High School in 1979, Biancuzzo moved to Virginia to work as a restaurant and hotel manager in the hospitality industry. He then moved back to Altoona to work for Skills of Central Pennsylvania as a program manager working with individuals with developmental disabilities. Then he moved to Harrisburg where he worked as the assistant to the Director of Dauphin County Domestic Relations before coming back to Clearfield.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I believe Clearfield County is rich with historical, ecological, and tourism value. We need to ensure our elected officials appreciate and defend that richness,” Biancuzzo said. “I believe that Clearfield County is stronger when we all work together, and I intend to put this into practice if elected as Clearfield County Commissioner.”