(WTAJ) — Voting rights and integrity are among the top concerns heading into Election Day, and it was also the focus of a virtual meeting between voting rights experts and promoters on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Leaders from nonpartisan groups said they’ve received reports of voters being recorded or coerced at drop box locations across the commonwealth.

To prevent this, the experts and their organizations are highlighting the Election Protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683). Voters can call to report intimidation or other activity.

“No matter how they decide to vote, voters should vote without intimidation or fear,” Jill Greene, Election Protection Director of Common Cause Pennsylvania said. “And our job at the Election Protection program is to make sure that they can do that.”

Greene said the coercion attempts are also impacting election staff in their efficiency and ability to do their jobs correctly.