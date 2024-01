WTAJ in Altoona, Pennsylvania is looking for a talented individual with a fresh new perspective on video production to join to our team.

We are seeking a Commercial Producer to work with our local advertisers. This position will require you to write, produce, shoot, and edit using Adobe Premiere. This is a temporary 40 hour a week position. The position is for 10 months.

E.O.E.

To apply, please CLICK HERE.