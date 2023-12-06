WTAJ-TV and WTAJ.com are seeking the next digital content wizard to join our team. Our audience growth has been overwhelming, and we need more people to generate the content our viewers crave. Candidates for this position must have superior writing skills, a knack for uncovering the next big trends, and a passion for connecting with new audiences online. Video editing and social media management are critical skills, along with a strong interest in local news and the ability to pitch news-related content that resonates with readers and makes a positive difference in our community.

E.O.E.

