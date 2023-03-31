WTAJ has an immediate opening for a full-time Digital Reporter on the digital team in our office in Johnstown Pennsylvania.

The digital reporter should be a skilled writer who can craft headlines and content that provide value to the audience and driver user engagement. The reporter will use data to make decisions about audience interest trends. The reporter will be able to reach out to contacts, source the web and find information on social media to build stories that will be high performing across multiple websites. While the reporter will largely work from a single space, the ability to take photos and create video is a plus. A strong knowledge of social media platforms is expected.

E.O.E.

To apply, please CLICK HERE.