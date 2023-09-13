WTAJ-TV is seeking a dynamic Local Sales Manager who is ready to take on the challenge of helping businesses grow and a desire to develop a team that excels at uncovering marketing objectives and building integrated solutions.

The Local Sales Manager at WTAJ, Your News Leader is responsible for overseeing a team of sellers in a positive and collaborative way to enhance and grow revenue for the station on all platforms. The Local Sales Manager works under the General Sales Manager to maintain and grow existing business/relationships with our key accounts. Identifies and pursues ways to increase individual, client and company sales growth and retention in our full product portfolio. Candidates should have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple challenges simultaneously. Candidate must also be able to take initiative and make decisions without daily guidance. Professional with superior people skills, great attitude, and work ethic.

To apply, please CLICK HERE.