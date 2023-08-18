WTAJ has an opening for a full-time Meteorologist to join our award-winning weather team. WTAJ Meteorologists forecast weather conditions as well as produce and anchor weather reports for all platforms, doing so in a clear, engaging, and meaningful manner to news consumers.

We are looking for a talented individual who is as invested in the digital side of forecasting as they are broadcasting. The successful candidate will work closely with our news team and meteorologists. The right person wants to be an active and visible member of the community, excited to report from the field and be live whenever possible. Audiences look to a meteorologist who goes beyond informing of the highs and lows while delivering compelling and creative weather content across multiple platforms.

We’re located in beautiful central Pennsylvania with great skiing, hiking, fishing, and many other engaging outdoor activities nearby; plus, major metropolitan areas are merely an easy drive away.

If this wonderful opportunity sounds like it describes what you’re looking for and what you’re capable of delivering to our community, then we invite you to apply today!

