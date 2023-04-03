WTAJ-TV has an opportunity for the right individual to join our newsroom and weather team as a Meteorologist/Reporter!

The successful candidate must know how to make a forecast presentable and relevant while using multiple media platforms. The Meteorologist/Reporter should be able to produce creative graphics and make the weather reports interesting, urgent, and impactful. This person is also a good storyteller who is able to shoot and edit video to make the story come alive. We are looking for someone who can focus on community involvement and connection, the talent to forecast effectively, and the responsive nature needed to provide content and breaking news to Central Pennsylvania. Are you the right candidate? If so, we invite you to apply!

E.O.E.

To apply, please CLICK HERE.