WTAJ-TV is looking for a driven and energetic Multimedia Journalist (MMJ) to join our news team. We care about our community, and we want someone who understands that local journalism has the power to inform, impact, and inspire! In this position, you’ll cultivate sources, gather interviews and visuals that matter, and connect with our audience on-air and online. Our region has plenty to offer, with vibrant mountains, colorful trees, a rich history of industrial prominence, and some of the best college sports in the nation. We’re conveniently located in the heart of the Keystone State, between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. If you’re looking for a place to grow your skills as part of a creative and compelling storytelling team, we’d like to hear from you.

