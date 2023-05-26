WTAJ-TV has an immediate opening on our award-winning team. We are Your News Leader in Central Pennsylvania.

We are looking for someone passionate about covering news and sports.

This hybrid position will work in both the news and sports departments, with a primary focus on news. You will get a chance to cover big breaking news stories, Penn State Football, and much more.

The ideal candidate should have the ability to enterprise relevant, unique, broad-appeal content every day. Have the skills and desire to dig deeper, go beyond the obvious and bring an investigative mindset to day-turn stories. When covering sports, we are looking for someone who goes beyond the highlights and brings character-driven journalism to sports.

You should also have outstanding live reporting skills, capable of covering breaking news and other developing stories aggressively, compellingly, and creatively.

The right candidate will understand that the broadcast product is not more important than their digital product and will work to ensure both are consistently high performing. If this sounds like you, we want you on our team!

This is an excellent market to display your skills, develop relationships and connections that will go a long way, and in which the cost of living is extremely reasonable.

