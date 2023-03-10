WTAJ-TV is searching for the right person to continue our excellent coverage of local sports including Penn State Football and Basketball, Steelers Football, and other local sports. While working for our award-winning sports department you will be responsible for covering the teams and telling their stories. You are the storyteller of the department, digging deeper past the X’s and O’s and forging an emotional connection between our viewers and the teams they love. While you are primarily a reporter, there will be opportunities to anchor our nightly and weekend sportscasts as well as hosting different sports programs we offer. This job will require you to work many weekends. We want a passionate sports storyteller who can use lively natural sound, well-shot video, and other storytelling techniques to do short-form and long-form pieces on star athletes and fans. One year or more experience working as a sports reporter at a television station is preferable.

