Here are 12 actors you probably recognize, but didn’t know they’re from Pennsylvania.

Thomas F. Wilson

PHILADELPHIA — You might be asking “Who is Thomas F. Wilson?” To that we have to say: “Hello? Is anyone home? Think McFly, think!”

Wilson’s most recognizable role was in “Back To The Future” playing antagonistic bully Biff Tannen, Griff Tannen (part II), and Bufford “Maddog” Tannen (part III). According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Wilson has 147 acting roles to his name, including a slew of voice acting in cartoons such as “Spongebob Squarepants” where he voiced various characters.

Peter Boyle

NORRISTOWN — Peter Boyle has had some iconic roles over his time on this planet. Most notable might be Frankenstein’s monster in Mel Brook’s “Young Frankenstein” where he was puttin’ on the Ritz.

Boyle popped back up in pop culture in 1996 at the age of 61 playing Frank Barone in the CBS smash hit “Everybody Loves Raymond” which aired until 2005. Boyle passed away in Dec. 2006, 19 months after the final episode aired. Boyle has 95 credits to his name on IMDb, including his very first — an uncredited role back in 1966.

Kat Dennings

BRYN MAWR — Kat Dennings might not be a name you know off the top of your head, but she’s probably a known face to many, especially after a successful run on CBS’s hit show “2 Broke Girls.”

Dennings, born Katherine Victoria Litwack, had various roles including the “40-Year-Old Virgin” before cementing her celebrity status by playing Natalie Portman’s science pal Darcy in Marvel’s “Thor.” Kat has 57 credits under her name on IMDb, including for voice acting in “American Dad” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

BETHLEHEM — This ’90s teen heartthrob and one of the stars of “Home Improvement” — and the voice of young Simba in Disney’s “Lion King” — surprisingly only has 37 credits under his name on IMDb.

Thomas, also known as “JTT” had some big Disney movie hits in the ’90s, but mostly stuck with the small screen doing TV shows and voice work through the mid 2000s. His last IMDb credit was for four episodes of “Last Man Standing” from 2013-2015 that starred fellow “Home Improvement” alum Tim Allen. He’s kept out of the spotlight since 2015.

Zachary Quinto

PITTSBURGH — Ok, you might not recognize the name, but I’m sure you know “Live long and prosper.” Quinto took on the role of Spock in the Star Trek reboots alongside Chris Pine as Kirk.

Before that, he was the nefarious, yet oddly popular villain Sylar in NBC’s smashing mid-2000s hit show “Heroes.” According to IMDb, Quinto won Pittsburgh’s Gene Kelly Award for best supporting actor while in high school (class of ’95). He has 74 credits to his name with another Star Trek sequel in pre-production, the movie site shows.

Jack Coleman

EASTON — Speaking of “Heroes,” Jack Coleman starred in the show as Noah Bennet a.k.a “Rim Horned Glasses Man/RHG,” the father of the cheerleader who the entire first season revoled around the cast trying to save from Zachary Quinto’s character.

Coleman stayed mostly with the small screen and also has multiple episode roles in other TV hits including the “Hawaii 5-0” reboot. “The Office,” USA’s “Burn Notice” and the mini-series “Heroes Reborn.” He has 77 credits to his name on IMDb.

Krysten Ritter

BLOOMSBURG — You might not recognize her name, but we’re willing to bet you recognize her face from either “Breaking Bad,” Netflix’s “Jessica Jones,” based on the Marvel character of the same name, or “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

Ritter has done a little of everything, but has mostly stuck to the small screen with various TV roles and voice acting. She did a miriad of things, including eight episodes of Gilmore Girls, in the early 2000s. She got her so-called big break, no pun intended, in AMC’s critcally acclaimed “Breaking Bad” as the love interest — who overdoses after a few epsidoes — of main character Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul. She currently has 60 credits under her name on IMDb.

Jack Palance

LATTIMER — Palance tops this list of 12, showing a massive 125 acting credits on IMDb. He might be most notably known for playing “Curly” in the ’90s hit movie “City Slickers,” starring Billy Crystal. He then playing his own cousin in the sequel “City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold.”

Palance got his start on the screen in 1949 on the series “Hands of Mystery” where he was credited for one episode as Walter Palance. Comic book fans might even recognize him from his role as “Grissom” in Michael Keaton’s 1989 version of “Batman.” Palance would pass away in 2006 at the age of 87.

Silas Weir Mitchell

PHILADELPHIA — Ok, this one might be a curve ball as only a few might actually recognize the name, but you probably recognize that face anytime you see him pop up on an episode of a TV show. His big break, (ok, pun 100% intended this time) was on FOX’s mid-2000s hit drama “Prison Break,” playing an inmate from the psych ward who eventually escapes with the lead characters.

Mitchell has taken on recurring roles in various other shows including “My Name is Earl,” “Grimm” and “Criminal Minds.” He has 93 credits to his name on IMDb dating back to the mid-late ’90s including the shows “ER,” and “Silk Stockings.”

Tina Fey

UPPER DARBY — Tina Fey has definitely helped pave the way for women in comedy. From acting to writing, she’s done just about all of it. She was a head writer for “Saturday Night Live” and also a member of the Weekend Update team every Saturday night.

Fey would go on to write and star in “30 Rock” and eventually create Netflix’s 2015 hit “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which was reportedly a show she made for NBC, but they decided not to pick it up and allowed her to shop it around to other networks/companies. Let’s not forget she wrote “Mean Girls” too! She has 50 acting credits, 25 writing credits, and 17 producing credits under her name on IMDb.

David Boreanaz

PHILADELPHIA — Boreanaz was actually born in Buffalo, N.Y., but grew up in Philadelphia. While he only has 27 credits to his name on IMDb, he made a lengthy career starring in the hit TV shows “Angel” (111 episodes) and “Bones” (245 episodes).

Boreanaz also stuck to the small screen, taking various roles, including 57 episodes of the show “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” which was so popular, the show “Angel” was actaully a spin-off based off of Boreanaz’s character.

Jack Klugman

PHILADELPHIA — The “oddest” entry on the list is Jack Klugman who might be best known for playing Oscar Maddison in 114 episodes of “The Odd Couple” tv series in the 1970s.

Klugman has a whopping 107 roles under his name on IMDb, including several that date back even further than the critically accalimed “12 Angry Men” in 1957. While he would go on to star in various films throughout the years, he mostly stayed on the TV side of things with multiple episodes of shows like “The Twilight Zone,” and “Quincy M.E.” Klugman would pass away in 2012, two years after his last credited role.

The most notable actors that many probably know came from Pennsylvania are Will Smith, Michael Keaton, Bob Sagat, Gene Kelly, Sherman Helmsley, and Mr. Fred Rogers.