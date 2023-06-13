CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Super 322 Drive-In theater in Clearfield County is bringing new movies to its historic screens for the seventy-third summer in a row.

Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18

“The Flash” is the latest installment in the DC franchise that follows Barry Allen as he uses his super seed to save the past — and the future, according to IMBD.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” features Miles Morales as he clashes with other Spider-People in order to handle a new threat to the Multiverse, according to IMBD.

The box office opens at 7:30 p.m. for ticket sales. The first movie begins at 9 p.m.

Super 322 is located at 1682 Woodland Bigler Highway in Woodland and has been in operation since May 26, 1950. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places by the Pennsylvania Museum Commission in 2001, according to the theater’s website.

It was the second theater in Pennsylvania to incorporate an AM radio sound system in the 1970s, which allowed it to increase its total capacity to 650 cars, states the theater’s website.

Besides its films, the venue also features a snack bar that was awarded first place in the Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties’ “best hot dogs” tri-county competition, according to Super 322’s website.

The theater also earned first place for “best movie theater” and placed second for “best family attraction.”

Both cash and credit cards are accepted at the snack bar, and a full list of menu items can be viewed on the theater’s website.

Outside food and beverage is not allowed at the theater without a permit, which can be purchased for $15 from the ticket office upon entrance.

Movie tickets are $9 for those 12 years of age and older and $5 for children ages 3 to 11. The ticket office is cash only, according to Super 322’s website. Movies show rain or shine.

A full list of the theater’s rules can be found on its website.

This story is a part of WTAJ’s Pennsylvania drive-in showtimes series. Click here to view more showtimes for drive-in theaters across the Central Pennsylvania area.