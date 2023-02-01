Beyoncé is taking her “Renaissance” global — the superstar will start a world tour in Sweden in May with stops throughout Europe and the United States.

The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.

Beyoncé, the most decorated woman in Grammy history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti’s record for most awards won if she wins four awards.

Her 2022 album “Renaissance” is a celebration of dance music and is nominated for album of the year. Below is a full list of the tour dates, including stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

May 10: Stockholm, SE (Friends Arena)

May 14: Brussels, BE (Baudoin Stadium)

May 17: Cardiff, UK (Principality Stadium)

May 20: Edinburgh, UK (Murrayfield)

May 23 : Sunderland, UK (Stadium of Light)

Sunderland, UK (Stadium of Light) May 26: Paris, FR (Stade de France)

May 29: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

May 30: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

June 6: Lyon, FR (Groupama Stadium)

June 8: Barcelona, SP (Olympic Stadium)

June 11: Marseille, FR (Orange Vélodrome)

Marseille, FR (Orange Vélodrome) June 15: Cologne, DE (Rheinenergiestadion)

Cologne, DE (Rheinenergiestadion) June 17: Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)

Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena) June 18 : Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)

Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena) June 21: Hamburg, DE (Volksparkstadion)

June 24: Frankfurt, DE (Deutsche Bank Park)

June 27: Warsaw, PL (Pge Nardowy)

Warsaw, PL (Pge Nardowy) July 8: Toronto, CA (Rogers Centre)

Toronto, CA (Rogers Centre) July 12: Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)

July 15: Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)

July 17: Louisville, KY (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium)

July 20: Minneapolis, MN (Huntington Bank Stadium)

July 22: Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

July 26: Detroit, MI (Ford Field)

July 29: East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium)

Aug. 1: Boston, MA (Gillette Stadium)

Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA (Acrisure Stadium)

Aug. 5: Washington, DC (FedEx Field)

Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium)

Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Aug. 16: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

Aug. 18: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

Aug. 21: St. Louis, MI (Dome at Americas Center)

Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA (Levi’s Stadium)

Sept. 2: Inglewood, CA (SoFi Stadium)

Sept. 11 : Vancouver, CA (BC Place)

Vancouver, CA (BC Place) Sept. 13: Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)

Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium)

Sept. 21: Dallas, TX (AT&T Stadium)

Sept. 23: Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA (Caesars Superdome)

There were hints that she might tour again after she performed an invite-only show in January in Dubai at the Atlantis The Royal Resort, her first show in four years. Her last solo tour was in 2016, but she went on tour with her husband Jay Z in 2018.

Ticketmaster said in a release that sales will begin Feb. 6 and fans will need to register through their Verified Fan system. Sale times will vary based on city. More details are available on Beyoncé’s website.