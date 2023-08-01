Janet Yang has been re-elected to serve as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization said Tuesday. This will mark Yang’s second term as president of the organization that puts on the Oscars and her fifth year as a governor-at-large.

Yang’s background in Hollywood is as a producer of films like “The Joy Luck Club,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and “Over the Moon” as well as the Emmy-winning film “Indictment: The McMartin Trial.” After serving the film academy in various positions over the years, she was elected president last year and oversaw the 95th Academy Awards in March, which saw an uptick in viewership compared to the last few years.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement that under Yang’s leadership, “these dedicated governors will guide the Academy’s ongoing efforts to elevate the work of our global membership and film community, highlight our industry’s rich history, foster meaningful dialogue, and continue to build equity and inclusion in every aspect of our organization.”

The Academy’s board of governors also announced the election of several officer positions, including several first-time officers like Howard Berger to the Museum Committee, Brooke Breton to the Education and Outreach Committee, Tom Duffield to the Finance Committee and Howard A. Rodman to the Governance Committee.

The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10, 2024, and broadcast live on ABC.