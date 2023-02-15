Models are seen during rehearsal achead to The Blonds presentation during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Blonds shined like gaudy, shimmering jewels in its fall/winter debut, closing out New York Fashion Week for the season.

Held at the Gallery at Spring Studios in New York on Wednesday evening, colorful, glistening jewels set the tone for the night.

One of the Blonds’ designers, Phillipe Blond opened the show with a dramatic runway walk in a black skintight jumpsuit with “the Blondes” sprawled all over it. The night was all about big hair, shoes and jewels and that’s exactly what Blond wore and the rest of the fun, twinkly line illustrated.

The designer also sported a large heart-shaped jewel around his neck while carrying a faux fur floor-length coat designed by independent designer Adrienne Landau.

Each model that followed Blond’s opening became increasingly more camp and grand, playing into old Hollywood glamour reminiscent of the era of Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor. Taylor’s obsession with jewelry was one of the collection’s inspirations. Movies such as “Valley of the Dolls,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Butterfield 8″ played a part in the larger vision for the line.

“It’s all about celebration of color, sparkle, glamour. And this is sort of a tribute to Elizabeth Taylor, one of our style icons. And the idea of falling in and out of love,” David Blond said before the show.

The Blonds partnered with Preciosa for the crystals seen in the show, Christian Louboutin for the custom shoes and Oribe Hair Care for the quaffed wigs, Blond said.

Some standout pieces were a two-piece emerald green velvet dress with big jewels placed right on the bust and below the stomach on the bunched-up skirt. Another standout look was a mini purple Y2K-inspired sequin dress paired with knee-high Louboutin heels.

A white cowl hooded dress with an asymmetrical slit up the leg with a diamond-shaped jewel in the center and a structured black mini-velvet dress lined with silver jewels and a purple jewel on the bust of the dress left the crowd dazzled.

Model and mother of Elon Musk, Maye Musk was in attendance: “Well, I’m feeling the most excited about tonight, of course, because I can really go to extremes, which is unexpected,” she said. “I’m going to be 75 in six weeks. And it’s to show that, you know, we’re still relevant. And I’ve been to some lovely shows and everybody is wonderful. And I feel very, very fortunate.”

Actor and model Dominique Jackson closed out the show in what was the most jaw-dropping look of the evening. Jackson stunned in a black corset with a giant sparkling diamond strapped to her chest, fishnet tights, platform Louboutin heels, and a big white faux fur coat all the while effortlessly sporting a ’70s style afro.

___

Associated Press Writer John Carucci contributed to this report.