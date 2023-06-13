PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County residents can stay entertained with a new double-feature every week this summer, showing at the Bar Ann Drive-In theater in Portage.

Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 21, through Thursday, June 22

“Elemental” is Pixar’s latest animation that follows the fiery Ember and water resident Wade, according to IMDB.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” continues the adventures of Peter Quill and his team as they defend their universe and their own, according to IMDB.

The first movie begins at 9:05 p.m., and the second starts at 10:45 p.m.

The Bar Ann Drive-In theater is located at 1815 Springhill Road in Portage. It shows a double-feature of new films every weekend and throughout the week, according to its Facebook page.

It is one of two drive-in theaters located in Cambria County, with the Carrolltown Hi-Way Drive-In serving a different selection of movies to the area every week.

Tickets are $9 for everyone 12 and over and $5 for kids ages 5 to 11 . Children four and under are free, according to the drive-in’s website. Ticket purchases can be made at the ticket booth with cash only.

The theater is also home to a snack bar, and both debit/credit cards and cash are accepted for concessions purchases, according to Bar Ann’s website.

A full list of the theater’s rules can be found on its Facebook page.

This story is a part of WTAJ’s Pennsylvania drive-in showtimes series. Click here to view more showtimes for drive-in theaters across the Central Pennsylvania area.