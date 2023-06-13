PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County residents can stay entertained with a new double-feature every week this summer, showing at the Bar Ann Drive-In theater in Portage.
Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 21, through Thursday, June 22
- “Elemental” is Pixar’s latest animation that follows the fiery Ember and water resident Wade, according to IMDB.
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” continues the adventures of Peter Quill and his team as they defend their universe and their own, according to IMDB.
The first movie begins at 9:05 p.m., and the second starts at 10:45 p.m.
The Bar Ann Drive-In theater is located at 1815 Springhill Road in Portage. It shows a double-feature of new films every weekend and throughout the week, according to its Facebook page.
It is one of two drive-in theaters located in Cambria County, with the Carrolltown Hi-Way Drive-In serving a different selection of movies to the area every week.
Tickets are $9 for everyone 12 and over and $5 for kids ages 5 to 11 . Children four and under are free, according to the drive-in’s website. Ticket purchases can be made at the ticket booth with cash only.
The theater is also home to a snack bar, and both debit/credit cards and cash are accepted for concessions purchases, according to Bar Ann’s website.
A full list of the theater’s rules can be found on its Facebook page.
This story is a part of WTAJ’s Pennsylvania drive-in showtimes series. Click here to view more showtimes for drive-in theaters across the Central Pennsylvania area.