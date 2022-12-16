(WTAJ) — Are you ready to see Barbie’s world? On Friday, Warner Bros. Pictures released their first teaser trailer for the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in the 2023 comedy/fantasy flick. In the trailer (below) we get first to look at Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie, as well as Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu who playing versions of Ken.

Director Greta Gerwig is offering fans their first glimpse into the Barbie world. Gerwig co-wrote the movie with her partner Noah Baumbach, along with Robbie and Gosling.

The movie features quite a star-studded cast that also includes Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Barbie” will hit theatres in July 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.