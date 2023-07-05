PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) —29-time Grammy award winner Beyoncé will no longer bring her Renaissance World Tour to Pittsburgh.

According to Acrisure Stadium, formerly Heinz Field and the venue of the August concert, due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the show has been canceled. In the Tweet, Acrisure told customers that refunds will automatically be issued at the point of purchase. The concert was scheduled for Aug. 3.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone that has questions regarding their ticket order is asked to contact their point of purchase, such as Ticketmaster.