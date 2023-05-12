(WTAJ) — With Formula 1’s popularity on the rise in the United States and across the world, it’s only a matter of time before the sport enters the mainstream. That’s what film director Joseph Kosinski and famous actor Brad Pitt are planning to do with an upcoming movie that will feature the motorsports series.

A timeframe surrounding the release date of the movie is unknown at this time and details about the project remain limited. With that being said, here’s everything that is currently known about the movie so far.

Movie & Cast:

According to IMDb, the movie will be directed by Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger. Both are recently known for their work on Top Gun: Maverick which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. While rumors have circulated about the title of the movie, an official title has yet to be announced.

IMDb’s description of the movie reads: “Follows a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor and team with a younger driver.” Pitt was cast as the lead role in the movie and will be joined by co-stars Kerry Condon and Damson Idris.

Lewis Hamilton:

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is also expected to star in the movie as himself and will help produce the film. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in October 2022, Hamilton confirmed he was working with Pitt on the movie. At the time, Pitt and Kosinski attended the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas reportedly doing research for the movie.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Brad Pitt visits Williams Racing during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing)

(L-R) US film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, US actor Brad Pitt and US film director Joseph Kosinski await the start of the Formula One United States Grand Prix, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 23, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Brad Pitt waves to the crowd from the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“It’s been such an amazing experience meeting Brad,” Hamilton said on Kimmel’s show. “So basically we’re doing the movie, the new Formula 1 movie, and Joe Kosinski and Brad are at the race track with us. Brad is the star and I’ve just started a production company because I’ve loved movies my whole life and I’m massively inspired by so many movies.”

Hamilton also said in the same interview that he begged Tom Cruise to be in Top Gun: Maverick. Hamilton said Cruise gave him a role as one of the pilots but Hamilton had to turn down the role because he was fighting for the Formula 1 championship at the time.

While he regrets not taking the role, Hamilton said working on the Formula 1 movie has brought everything full circle.

Filming & Car:

Pitt and Cruise recently attended the star-studded Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7. During the race weekend, Formula 1 reporter and British broadcaster Will Buxton interviewed Kosinski and movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer during a panel.

Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, steers during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

According to Buxton, Kosinski and his crew will be filming on track and on the Silverstone event until the end of the year. Formula 1 is scheduled to hold the 2023 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit on July 9.

Buxton said the crew developed the smallest movable 6K camera that will take audiences inside the cockpit of a Formula 1 style car that Pitt will drive. He also said the car that is being developed for the movie has been designed by Mercedes and has started testing.

The reporter explained that Hamilton, a Mercedes driver, is advising the crew on the movie’s storyline and script to help make it the most accurate racing movie. Kosinski also told Buxton he’s drawing a lot of inspiration from John Frankenheimer’s 1966 movie “Grand Prix” and is also determined to make the movie as accurate as possible.

Tom Cruise:

Buxton said that Cruise has already offered to do some driving as an extra in the movie if he’s needed. It wouldn’t be the first time Cruise has driven a racecar as he previously drove a stock car during the filming of “Days of Thunder” in 1990.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Tom Cruise walks on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Mission: Impossible star also test-drove a Formula 1 car for Red Bull Racing in 2011. According to Red Bull, Cruise reached a top speed of 181 mph.

Cruise was recently invited by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team as a guest during the Miami Grand Prix race weekend where he participated in the team’s pit stop practice.