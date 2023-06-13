CARROLLTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drive-in theaters can be a great source of family entertainment during the summer months for those who are lucky enough to live near one. And if you’re located in the Cambria County area, you have the Hi-Way Drive-in theater in your own backyard.

Thursday, June 15, through Tuesday, June 20

“The Flash” is the latest installment in the DC franchise that follows Barry Allen as he uses his super seed to save the past — and the future, according to IMBD.

“Fast X” follows Dan Toretto and his family as they are targeted by the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, according to IMDB.

The first movie begins at 9:05 p.m., and the second starts at 11:15 p.m.

The theater is located at 425 Theatre Road and hosts a new double-feature every week. It also features a snack bar, and purchases can be made by debit/credit card or cash, according to the theater’s Facebook page.

Ticket purchases are cash only and can be made at the ticket booth upon entrance. Admission for those age 12 and older is $9, while children 5 to 11 can enter for free. Children under four are admitted for free.

The Carrolltown Hi-Way is not the only Cambria County drive-in theater, though. Moviegoers can also visit the Bar Ann Drive-In in Portage throughout the summer for a new selection of recent releases every week. View upcoming showings at the drive-in here.

A list of rules and more details about the theater can be found on its website.

This story is a part of WTAJ’s Pennsylvania drive-in showtimes series. Click here to view more showtimes for drive-in theaters across the Central Pennsylvania area.