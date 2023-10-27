(WTAJ) — ‘Tis the season to tune into CBS for their holiday programming!

Sleigh what? It’s true! It’s the most wonderful time of the year because CBS is back and offering you holiday cheer through their very merry holiday programming. Check out the list below and get ready to get your holly on.

Holiday cheer in the form of television

Thanksgiving Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 23

The Greatest at Home Videos – Friday, Nov. 24

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Friday, Nov. 24

Reindeer In Here – Saturday, Dec. 2

Byron Allen presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas – Saturday, Dec. 9

National Christmas Tree Lighting – Friday, Dec. 15

Frosty the Snowman – Saturday, Dec. 16

The Price is Right at Night – Week of Dec. 4 plus a special airing on Monday, Dec. 18

The 25th annual “A Home for the Holidays” – Friday, Dec. 22

When Christmas Was Young – Sunday, Dec. 24

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to all! – Monday, Dec. 25

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash – Sunday, Dec. 31

For more information on the cheerful programs, visit CBS’s website.