NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTAJ) – Rather than drop a ball to celebrate the new year, CBS is dropping a music note with a star-studded celebration live from Music City.

Join hosts Elle King, GRAMMY-nominated artist, and Rachel Smith from Entertainment Tonight to ring in 2024 with New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash live from the stage at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in the heart of downtown Nashville.

This five hour special event will feature 50 high-energy performances by country music’s biggest names and hottest new stars including Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blake Shelton with Trace Adkins, Morgan Wallen and many more.

Tune in on CBS from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. – 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 31 to join in on the fun. CMT Television and Radio host Cody Alan, Dustin Lynch and WCBS-New York Weather Anchor Lonnie Quinn will provide coverage throughout the night live from Times Square in New York City.

WTAJ News will air between the two show segments at 10 p.m.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will also be able to stream the event live and Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch the special the day after it airs. These are paid subscription services.