CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You might not know his name, but you probably know Bill Burr from shows such as “Breaking Bad” and “F Is For Family” on Netflix — now he’s coming to the Bryce Jordan Center.

Bill Burr is set to bring his no-nonsense, pull no punches comedy to the Jordan Center on Wednesday, October 4. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The Emmy & Grammy nominated comedian, is one of the top comedic voices of his generation, achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage.

Burr`s Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts, and he made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.

Burr, who has starred in numerous shows and movies, took his acting chops to another level when he played one of Saul Goodman’s henchmen (along with fellow comedian Lavell Crawford) in the smashing hit TV series “Breaking Bad.” He also voices the main character, the father, in the Netflix adult animation “F Is For Family,” inspired by his actual childhood. x

For more information or to buy tickets, you can check out Ticketmaster at the link above or by clicking here.