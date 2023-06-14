ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Comic sensation Matt Rife, who has exploded in popularity all over social media, is coming back to Pennsylvania for more live shows.

Rife, who began acting in 2014 at the age of 19, will be performing a slew of shows all across the country over the next year. On that list is Philadelphia in Sept. and then he’ll come to Pittsburgh before going back to Philly in April.

The Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia will host Rife Sept. 11-13. After just doing Pittsburgh shows in June, he’ll circle back around April 25, 2024, for two shows at the Benedum before heading to The Met in Philadelphia April 26-27. To find more information, tickets, and tour dates, you can click here.

Rife was also in episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Fresh Off The Boat” as well as starring in the 2021 series “Burb Patrol.”

Social media turned into a blessing for the 29-year-old as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook Reels made clips of his stand-up widely accessible and easy to watch over the past couple of years. Rife even released two self-produced stand-up specials: “Matt Rife: OnlyFans” and “Matt Rife: Matthew Steven Rife.”