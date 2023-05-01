UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Country band Old Dominion will be bringing their upcoming tour to Happy Valley later this year.

The band’s No Bad Vibes tour with special guests Chase Rice and Kaylie Morgan will stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on December 1. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Fans will be able to grab tickets when they go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster’s website. Prices will be between $29 to $129, according to the Bryce Jordan Center’s website.

Nashville-native band Old Dominion is the most recent winner of the Academy of Country (ACM) Group of the Year and the Country Music Associations Vocal Group of the Year. Ever since 2014 when they broke onto the country music scene, they have had a multitude of number-one hits such as “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart,” “Written in the Sand,” along with their platinum hit “One Man Band.”

Chase Rice has multiple platinum hit country songs such as “Ready Set Roll” and “Lonely If You Are” along with millions of album sold across the nation. Kylie Morgan dropped her album “P.S.” last year and has performed along with other artists such as Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Kip Moore.

There are three stops scheduled for Pennsylvania during the tour. A performance in Pittsburgh is scheduled for September 15, and before the State College stop, they will appear in Wilkes-Barre on November 30.

The Bryce Jordan Center has already seen several star performances this year already with Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Chesney, and Carrie Underwood among others.