WTAJ — CBS is honoring the beloved actor Dick Van Dyke this holiday season as they cover the magic of his life.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, at 9 p.m. CBS/WTAJ will show the “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic” two-hour special.

Van Dyke, who is 98, is known for his acting in “Mary Poppins,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and the classic show “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

The special features Tracy Smith sit down with Van Dyke to talk about his career, his generations of success and building a body of work that “has yet to be finished.”