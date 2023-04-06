(WTAJ) — Rapper, producer, and all-around entrepreneur, Diddy, revealed to the world how much he pays Sting after sampling one of his songs in 1997.

You might be familiar with Diddy’s 1997 mega-hit “I’ll be missing you.” The song, a memorial after the death of Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace (Biggie), sampled one of Sting’s most iconic tunes with The Police, “Every breath you take,” from 1983.

In an April 2023 interview on The Breakfast Club, Sting was asked if Diddy pays $2,000 per day for sampling his song. Sting simply replied “Yes.” A few seconds later, Sting comments “for the rest of his life,” before eventually saying the two have become good friends.

Diddy took to Twitter shortly after the clip was uploaded to the social media site to correct Sting.

Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting! –Diddy on Twitter–

Diddy’s tribute to Biggie, featuring Faith Evans and 112, spent 11 weeks at the number-one spot over the summer of 1997. The issue came, however, when Diddy finally asked Sting for permission to sample his song after “I’ll be missing you” was already released and tearing up the charts.

Diddy’s $5,000 a day equates to $1,825,000 a year.